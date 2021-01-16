CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce has formed, and its members were jointly appointed by the governor, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the president of the Senate, the president of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and the director of the Game and Fish Department.
Members include:
• Tony Lehner, Converse County commissioner and landowner
• Duaine Hagen, Park County landowner
• Rep. Jamie Flitner, R-Greybull
• Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale
• Adam Teten, Johnson County sportsman
• Joe Schaffer, Laramie County sportsman and president of Laramie County Community College
• Rusty Bell, Campbell County commissioner, taxidermist and sportsman
• Sy Gilliland, president of Wyoming Outfitter and Guides Association
• Elissa Ruckle, owner of Elevate Wyoming
• Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower
• Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs
• Liisa Anselmi-Dalton, Sweetwater County hotel owner
• Jen Scoggin, director of the Office of State Lands and Investments
• Lee Livingston, Park County commissioner
• Josh Coursey, executive director of the Muley Fanatics Foundation
• Pat Crank, Laramie County sportsman and outgoing Wyoming Game and Fish commissioner
• Pete Dube, president of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
• Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department
The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce will analyze topics over the next 18 months, according to a news release. The first meeting has not been scheduled, but will likely occur mid-summer. The committee will receive background information relative to potential topics between now and the first meeting.
All meetings will be open to the public, and will allow significant public input and comment. The end goal is to present conclusions and recommendations to the Legislature, Game and Fish Commission and governor to support decision making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources.