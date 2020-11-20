CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission convened virtually this week to decide on important issues impacting Wyoming’s wildlife.
The commission took initial steps toward revising Wyoming’s trapping rules.
To help inform decision-making, the commission asked the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to gather information on the public’s views on trapping and develop recommendations for rule changes. The department embarked on a public collaborative process with trappers, recreationists, pet owners and conservation groups and presented that feedback at the meeting.
“Trapping is an important part of Wyoming heritage. It’s a right guaranteed to the state’s citizens through the constitution of the state of Wyoming,” said Pete Dube, Game and Fish Commission president. “In addition to the measures we passed, the commission supports the department’s recommendations to develop more information to further the public’s understanding of the sport.”