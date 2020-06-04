CHEYENNE – On Saturday, June 6, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day.
Each year, Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming – Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded – without a fishing license.
All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the regulations online before heading out at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Fishing-Regulations.
“Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief of fisheries, said in a news release. “If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish YouTube page for some how-to videos.”
Game and Fish encourages anglers to practice social distancing while outdoors, and while traveling to and from their fishing location.
Wyoming State Parks is waiving daily use fees at all parks/recreation areas that provide angling Saturday.
Wyoming State Park locations offering free entrance are Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearny, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole, Seminoe and Hawk Springs. Camping and reservation fees are not waived.
Fishing opportunities also exist at the following sites, which offer free entrance year-round: Bear River, Hot Springs, Medicine Lodge and Sinks Canyon.