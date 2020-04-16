CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is suspending the sale of nonresident daily and five-day fishing licenses, effective immediately.
According to a news release, this suspension is due to the need to ensure individuals coming into Wyoming for a non-work related purpose comply with Gov. Mark Gordon’s April 3 directive requiring a 14-day quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals are responsible for complying with all state and local orders.
The suspension of nonresident fishing licenses is a temporary measure to give the department the ability to align with state and local social distancing guidelines, directives and orders, which were put in place for public health and safety. Authority was granted through an emergency rule signed by Gordon.
Emergency regulations remain in place for 120 days. The department may reverse this license sale suspension if guidelines, orders or directives are changed.