CHEYENNE - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on the following topics:
Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
Here are the dates and times for meetings in the Laramie region:
March 20, 6 p.m., at the Platte Valley Bank & Conference Center in Torrington
March 21, 6 p.m. at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga
March 22, 6 p.m. at First State Bank Conference Center in Wheatland
March 23, 6 p.m. at the Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office in Laramie
March 27, 6 p.m. at the Game and Fish Cheyenne Headquarters, Elk Room in Cheyenne
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings, at public meetings or by mailing Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.