CHEYENNE - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on the following topics:

  • Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
  • Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
  • Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
  • Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Tags

comments powered by Disqus