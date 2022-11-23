LARAMIE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department successfully completed a rotenone project at Saratoga Lake to remove illegally-stocked yellow perch, according to a news release.

In mid-September, department personnel applied 14,000 pounds of rotenone to Saratoga Lake to kill illegally introduced yellow perch. In October, fisheries biologists returned to the lake for two separate sampling events to see if any fish remained. After a total of 10 days without a single fish caught in numerous gill nets, biologists deemed the project complete.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus