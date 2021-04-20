CHEYENNE – For more than a decade the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has prioritized keeping aquatic invasive species (AIS) out of the state’s lakes and reservoirs. But, as the threat of zebra and quagga mussels grow, Game and Fish is taking extra precautions to prepare.
This spring, the department is rolling out rapid response plans to help act quickly if AIS are discovered.
The department also wants feedback on these plans from the public. Game and Fish is taking public comments until May 16 on 22 proposed plans for lakes and reservoirs throughout the state. Plans and an online feedback form are available on the AIS website, https://tinyurl.com/ykf78xak.
If AIS like zebra or quagga mussels are discovered in a Wyoming waterbody, these plans shift AIS management to contain the mussels while preventing further spread in Wyoming and across the West.
For example, if AIS were discovered at Seminoe Reservoir during the first year, Game and Fish would close Medicine Bow Arm boat ramp and require all watercraft to launch on the west side of the reservoir (Boat Club, North and South Red Hills). An exit inspection station would be established on Seminoe Road, five miles north of Sinclair. All watercraft would be obliged to exit through this inspection station from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 1 through Sept. 15; or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April 1-30 and Sept. 16 through Oct. 15. The reservoir would also be closed to all watercraft from Oct. 16 through March 31.
During year two and beyond, Game and Fish would institute a local boater program where enrolled boats may use any ramp (including the Medicine Bow Arm Ramp), exit the lake at any time and boat during the seasonal closure. Oblige all other watercraft to adhere to the restrictions and operating hours/dates listed under Year No. 1. If Seminoe Reservoir moves directly to infested status: The reservoir could be closed to all watercraft for at least six weeks to allow Game and Fish to mount a response, given the need to fully decontaminate all watercraft.
Rapid response plans were drafted for the bodies of water in Wyoming based on the high likelihood for zebra or quagga mussel introduction. Those criteria include high boater use, particularly by out-of-state boaters, and water with chemical and physical characteristics that favor zebra or quagga mussel survival and colonization.
In all, Game and Fish will have 23 rapid response plans. Flaming Gorge Reservoir was the first of the series, released earlier in 2021.
Kevin Gelwicks, Game and Fish assistant fisheries management coordinator, said department fisheries biologists have spent a considerable amount of time drafting these plans, which detail the equipment, personnel and other resources that will need to be put in place to combat a mussel detection.