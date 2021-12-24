CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is wrapping up fish stocking for the year. The department put more than 6.5 million fish in 368 Wyoming waters in 2021 to maintain the state’s top-notch fishing opportunities for anglers, according to a news release.
The majority of fish — cold-water varieties of trout — come from the department’s 10 hatcheries and rearing stations across Wyoming. To offer more variety for anglers, Game and Fish trades trout or trout eggs with other states for cool and warm water species like catfish, bass, northern pike and walleye.
These trades are necessary because Game and Fish does not have a fish hatchery capable of rearing these warm-water species. But that capacity is slowly changing. In 2021, Dan Speas Fish Hatchery in Casper continued it’s cool/warm-water expansion trials to raise walleye, one of the most popular sportfish in Wyoming.
“Put simply — these trials are incredibly innovative. Game and Fish’s culture section has recognized the increased popularity of these cool/warm-water species in Wyoming,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief of fisheries, in the release. “These trials are the first step in a continued effort to provide Wyoming anglers excellent fishing opportunities.”
Healthy fish and hearty stocking numbers are key as Wyoming continues to satisfy resident anglers again and again, and keeps the state’s fisheries a favorite for nonresidents, as well. Anglers can see the Game and Fish stocking reports online as far back as 1985 at https://wgfapps.wyo.gov/FishStock/FishStock.