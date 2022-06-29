CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has temporarily lifted creel and possession limits on game fish at Saratoga Lake, effective immediately.

Because of an illegal introduction of yellow perch to the fishery, Game and Fish plans to kill all of the fish in Saratoga Lake using rotenone in September, according to a news release.

The chemical treatment is necessary to prevent the spread of yellow perch, as their presence negatively impacts trout fisheries and native fish communities in the North Platte drainage.

