...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional
accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low
as 25 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and
reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind
chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
knit hat, and mittens.
&&
Game and Fish to hold 2022 season setting public meetings
March 22 – Saratoga: 6 p.m., Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm St.
March 23 – Torrington: 6 p.m., Platte Valley Bank, 2201 Main St.
March 24 – Wheatland: 6 p.m., Platte County Public Library, 904 Ninth St.
March 28 – Cheyenne: 6 p.m., Game and Fish Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd.
March 29 – Laramie: 6 p.m., Game and Fish Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St.
Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 1 online, at public meetings or by mailing Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website, https://wgfd.wyo.gov, and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. Written comments must be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its April meeting in Lander.