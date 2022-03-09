LARAMIE - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:

  • Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
  • Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep & Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
  • Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
  • Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Meetings will held in the locations listed below. An online Zoom option is available during the Laramie meeting at 6 p.m. March 29.The Zoom link to join is also on the Laramie Region webpage at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Regional-Offices/Laramie-Region.

  • March 22 – Saratoga: 6 p.m., Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm St.
  • March 23 – Torrington: 6 p.m., Platte Valley Bank, 2201 Main St.
  • March 24 – Wheatland: 6 p.m., Platte County Public Library, 904 Ninth St.
  • March 28 – Cheyenne: 6 p.m., Game and Fish Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd.
  • March 29 – Laramie: 6 p.m., Game and Fish Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St.

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 1 online, at public meetings or by mailing Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website, https://wgfd.wyo.gov, and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. Written comments must be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its April meeting in Lander.

