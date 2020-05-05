CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Gaming Commission is committed to being an agency leader for the state of Wyoming, with the revenue collected from the historic horse racing helping boost live horse racing events in Wyoming, supplement bigger incentives for horse breeders throughout the state and bring a great revenue source to the state and Wyoming municipalities.
Since the inception of historic racing in 2013, more than $44 million in revenue has been generated, according to a news release, including over $9.6 million for Wyoming Breeder Awards, over $11 million for the state of Wyoming and over $24 million for Wyoming municipalities.
Due to the current outbreak of the coronavirus, the Wyoming Gaming Commission, at its April 24 meeting, decided to distribute tax revenues received from historic horse racing from Jan. 1 until March 19. The payments are usually made every six months.
Historic horse racing facilities have been closed since March 20, and will remain closed until further notice. The commission realizes the tough times that our state and local communities are confronted with at this time. In distributing revenue early to local communities, the commission hopes these efforts can be of some help.
Historic racing revenue for Wyoming municipalities during that time reached more than $1.8 million to distribute back to cities and counties where the historic racing terminals are located. The complete list of Wyoming city/county revenue can be obtained online at https://gaming.wyo.gov/pari-mutuel/historic-horse-racing/city-county-historic-racing-distribution.