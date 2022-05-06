CHEYENNE – The Adventure West Council, Boy Scouts of America hosted its annual Cheyenne Distinguished Citizen Dinner, on April 28, recognizing Gary E. Crum with the Frontier District Distinguished Citizen Award.
The Frontier District Distinguished Citizen Award is given to an individual or individuals who embody the high ideals of Scouting, civic pride, leadership and high integrity, and are dedicated to improving the community and making it a better place, according to a news release.
Crum served as the president and CEO of Western States Bank, helped start Wyoming State Bank in Laramie, and oversaw its growth from $6 million in assets and one office to more than $560 million in assets with 11 offices. He has served as a past Council President of the Longs Peak Council, Area 2 President, Western Region President and currently serves as the National Chair of the 16 National Service territories of the Boy Scouts of America National Organization.
While serving at the regional and national levels of the Boy Scouts of America, Crum has maintained a relationship with his local Scouts BSA Troop 136 in Laramie, serving as Scoutmaster. He has volunteered at several National BSA Scout Jamborees, and is slated to be the Chief of Staff of the 2023 National Scout Jamboree at the Bechtel Summit Reserve in Beckley, West Virginia.
Crum played college football at the University of Wyoming, where he was all-conference and team captain, before a stint with the Miami Dolphins. He won a national championship in what was formerly called Division I-AA as an offensive line coach at Montana State University before embarking on a 20-year career as a college football referee. He also previously served for 15 years as a local high school football and basketball games official.
This year’s dinner is close to achieving its objective, raising just over $53,000 to benefit the Adventure West Council. The event was held at The Metropolitan in downtown Cheyenne, with approximately 80 guests in attendance.