CHEYENNE – Multiple natural gas leaks at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center on Saturday led to a mass evacuation of around 100 patients throughout the day to both local and out-of-state facilities, according to Cheyenne Fire Rescue.
Joining CFR in responding to a carbon monoxide alarm at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center at 6:33 a.m. were American Medical Response, Black Hills Energy, Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health.
Once at the facility at 3128 Boxelder Drive, CFR found high levels of carbon monoxide inside the building. Further investigation revealed multiple natural gas leaks occurring. Black Hills and maintenance personnel attempted to work throughout the day to try to remedy the building systems to a workable state without success, according to a CFR news release.
Emergency personnel from each local organization worked throughout the afternoon to safely transport around 100 patients from Granite to other hospitals.
GRB staff were notifying families and working with agencies to transport patients to both local and out-of-state facilities. Using a tracking mechanism, GRB and CFR personnel were confirming the safety of patients leaving the wellness center, arriving at the correct hospital and/or being picked up by family members, the release said.
The cause of the leak remained under investigation, and staff were unsure when the rehabilitation wellness center would reopen.