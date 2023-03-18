Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness

Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – Multiple natural gas leaks at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center on Saturday led to a mass evacuation of around 100 patients throughout the day to both local and out-of-state facilities, according to Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

Joining CFR in responding to a carbon monoxide alarm at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center at 6:33 a.m. were American Medical Response, Black Hills Energy, Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health.

