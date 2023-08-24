Black Hills Energy logo

CHEYENNE – The intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and Ridge Road was evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak caused by a third-party line strike, resulting in traffic delays and detours just as students were released from surrounding schools. 

As a result of the line break, all businesses in the surrounding area were evacuated. Technicians were on scene, working on repairs, but Black Hills Energy was recommending that vehicles and pedestrians avoid the area. 

