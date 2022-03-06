CHEYENNE – Although our region has avoided being in the national spotlight over sky-high gasoline prices, the Capital City and the rest of Wyoming nonetheless are experiencing price surges at the gas pump.
It's just that even with the recent hikes, a gallon of gas still costs you less here than in many other areas, experts agree. Yet like elsewhere across the country, industry statistics and consumer experiences show that Wyomingites are paying significantly more at the pump now than before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Last week, San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to reach an average price of $5 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. By contrast, the price tracking service reported that it cost $3.70 on average late last week for a gallon of regular unleaded in Cheyenne. That is a few cents higher than the statewide average.
Saturday evening, the nation hit what will be an unwelcome benchmark for most people: gas now costs more than $4 per gallon. This is the first time this happened since 2008, GasBuddy reported. It "stands just 10 cents below the all-time record of $4.103."
There was still more bad news for drivers: Just through Friday, last week's 49-cent increase in the average gas price nationally was the second largest such gain ever. Only when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf of Mexico's U.S. coast in 2005 did prices gain more in a seven-day period.
In Wyoming and in part due to lower state gas taxes, among several other factors, this is among the less-expensive states to fill up your automobile, experts said. As of last week, it was about the 13th cheapest in terms of average retail costs, according to spokesperson Aldo Vazquez from the AAA motorists association.
It's not a new phenomenon that filling up your car or truck in Cheyenne and Wyoming often costs a bit less than elsewhere. But the recent price increase has not gone unnoticed.
Drivers noticing
Experts do not expect the effective discount at the pump you get in Wyoming versus states like California to end anytime soon.
Residents told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle they are starting to notice rising prices locally.
On Friday alone, when the WTE spoke with patrons of the Safeway gas station at 810 South Greeley Highway, the GasBuddy information service showed that prices in Cheyenne overall had risen some 10% from just the day before. They were up by about 45% from a year earlier.
Motorist Marsh Bradberry, who was putting gas in his pickup truck, estimated he was paying about $1 more for every gallon he pumped versus several months ago. Others noted that not so long ago, a gallon sold for about $2.50 in this city. The was confirmed by AAA.
Experts agreed, in interviews and in recent reports, that the likeliest outcome of the war in Ukraine is that prices at the pump will further increase. The rationale for their expectations is complicated and involves numerous economic, business and political assumptions.
The situation can be boiled down to this: Americans are unlikely to significantly curtail their driving, because doing so takes time and is difficult. And wholesale market prices for oil are starting to factor in the increased geopolitical and supply risks associated with sanctions against Russia and with its war.
Pumping gas
Consumers expressed frustration over the higher prices.
David Ortiz, 56, said that he had "noticed the gas prices skyrocketing in just the last couple of days." He said that at the Safeway station, prices had risen about 20 cents per gallon in a short time.
And "they’re going to go up more," the Cheyenne resident predicted.
A gallon of regular unleaded was selling for $3.60. Premium unleaded would have run you $4.20. And diesel, used by many big-rig trucks, was selling for about $4.
(Perhaps due to frequent increases in price, the Safeway location's roadside sign listed diesel for $4, while a gas pump said it cost two cents more. And on Saturday, its website showed prices rose another several cents for both regular and diesel fuels.)
"We have our own supply. We don’t have to be dependent on Russia" for oil, noted Ortiz, who said he used to indirectly work for this industry domestically by driving a truck. "They should be dependent on us."
However, it does not quite work out that way, according to experts. Costs for gas at any location are, in large part, dictated by what a barrel of oil is selling for nationally or internationally. So even though there is no current shortage of gas in this country, prices still shot up.
Middlemen
Gas stations, oil wholesalers, companies that transport the commodity, such as by tanker trucks, and other parts of this supply chain are stuck in the middle, said one industry official.
Just like for consumers, these businesses also are being hurt by prices that have shot up due to events outside their control, said Grier Bailey from the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.
"Retailers don’t benefit when our wholesale prices go up," said Bailey, the executive director of the association. Its members include the Kum & Go chain of convenience stores and gas stations and owners of other locations in the Cheyenne area. When gas prices rise, so do fees for such businesses on purchases consumers make with credit cards. It can be more costly to finance buying gas from wholesalers.
"They hit retailers and wholesalers just like they do consumers," Grier said of rising gas prices. Such companies "live in a much better world, with much happier customers, when prices go down."
Diesel
Truckers also face higher costs. Many big rigs use diesel fuel.
GasBuddy said Saturday that this grade of fuel "soared to its largest daily gain ever: 22.2 cents per gallon, 6 cents higher than the previous record from 2013."
That meant diesel cost an average of $4.50 per gallon, Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, wrote in an email to the WTE.
At Pilot Co.'s Flying J Travel Center off of Interstate 25 Exit 7 in Cheyenne, a gallon of diesel was listed at $4.50 a gallon, with regular unleaded at $3.60. Those prices were slightly less than at the nearby Love's location. At Sapp Bros. off of I-80 Exit 370, diesel was selling for $4.69, and regular unleaded would run you $3.60 a gallon.
Pilot Co. Senior Vice President of Supply and Distribution Brad Jenkins noted in a statement to the WTE that "there are multiple external factors that impact gas prices at the retail level, including crude oil prices driving refined product prices higher and supply challenges in the market. At this time, we do not foresee any interruption in our fuel supply due to the international situation."
Other owners of Cheyenne truck stops and gas stations did not comment.
International prices
While experts said you should not fear that the supply of gas here will be disrupted by the war in eastern Europe, sanctions and other such concerns, they also note that such risks are being priced into what you pay for gas.
"A barrel of oil can travel anywhere in the world and travel to the highest bidder," noted University of Wyoming economist Robert Godby. So you rarely see the price deviate anywhere significantly from what the general benchmark costs.
One such a benchmark is West Texas Intermediate, said Godby, interim dean of UW's College of Business and an associate professor. WTI crude oil futures are "the world’s most liquid oil contract," says commodities exchange operator CME Group.
Friday, WTI rose more than 6% to $115 a barrel (which contains about 40 gallons), CME reported. It has risen by almost three-quarters during the past 52 weeks, according to WSJ Markets.
Maria Sanchez said that she "didn’t realize it was this high" until she turned around and looked behind her at prices listed on Safeway's roadway sign. She usually puts "$10 in my car – it’s not getting me very much" now, said the 56-year-old Cheyenne resident.
Bradberry, the motorist filling up his pickup truck, said he noticed prices had gone up a few times in the last month or so.
"I already feel it's going to go up" even further, "especially with what’s going on overseas," he said. "(But) there’s worse things in life. We could be having bombs dropped on us."