CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.05 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 13.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.72 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 97 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 per gallon as of Monday.
The national average is up 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.