CHEYENNE – Wyoming gasoline prices have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.53 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 17.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.85 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.44.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

