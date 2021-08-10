...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Tuesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires from surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...
302...304... 305...307...308 AND 310...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 301, 302, 304, 305, 307, 308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...WEST WINDS AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...LOW HUMIDITY 10 TO 15 PERCENT.
* HAINES...5 OR 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Gas prices continue to rise in Wyoming, nationwide
CHEYENNE – Wyoming gasoline prices have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.53 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 17.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.85 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.44.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.