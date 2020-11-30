CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.15 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 52.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.79 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.11 per gallon Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago, and stands 47.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.