CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 43.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.85 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.69 per gallon, a difference of 84 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.24 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.