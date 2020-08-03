CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 7.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 55.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.69 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.79, a difference of $1.10.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 53 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.