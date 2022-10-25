Pumping gas

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.70 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 25.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus