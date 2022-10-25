...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.70 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 25.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.29 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.