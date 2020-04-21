CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.88 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 37.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 76.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at 99 cents per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.39, a difference of $1.40.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.78 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 33.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.06.4 per gallon lower than a year ago.