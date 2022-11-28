Pumping gas

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.20 per gallon.


