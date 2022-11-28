...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches, with localized bands of 5 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Central and southern Laramie Range, including the
Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Platte,
Goshen, and Laramie counties in Wyoming including Wheatland,
Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. Scotts Bluff and Banner
counties in western Nebraska including Harrisburg and
Scottsbluff.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and very low visibilities in falling snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state was $2.59 per gallon Sunday, while the highest was $4.21, a difference of $1.62 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.