CHEYENNE - Wyoming gas prices have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 49.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.85 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 74 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.14 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.