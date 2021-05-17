CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.99 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.22 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.59 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 16.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.17 per gallon higher than a year ago.