CHEYENNE – Gasoline prices are falling nationwide, prices at gas stations across the state are drawing closer to the U.S. average, and experts say prices in many places may decline further still. And in this city, gas prices on average now are even less expensive than in the U.S. as a whole.

Frequent drivers also are starting to notice, according to two driving professionals with whom the Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke by phone this past weekend. They, too, were hopeful that what they pay for a gallon of gas locally will continue to fall.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus