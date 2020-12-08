CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.15 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 52.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.89 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 66 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.