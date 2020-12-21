CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 1.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 45.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.85 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 74 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.21 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 9.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.