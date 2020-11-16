CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 1.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 57 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.79 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $2.60, a difference of 81 cents.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.12 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 49 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.