CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.85 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 93.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.43 per gallon Tuesday, while the most expensive was $2.49, a difference of $1.06.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.96 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is up 22.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 86.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.