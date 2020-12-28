Weather Alert

...ANOTHER PROLONGED SNOWFALL EVENT FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Communities along and south of a line from Muddy Gap to Medicine Bow to Harrisburg to Angora. Includes the Interstate 80 Corridor from Lodgepole to Rawlins. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&