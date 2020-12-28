CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 4.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 44.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.88 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.69 per gallon, a difference of 81 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.25 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 13.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 32.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.