...RED FLAG WARNING FOR FWZ 310 AND SOUTHWESTERN 313 FOR MONDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 5 PM MST Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, southwestern fire weather zone 313
to include Banner and Kimball Counties. In Wyoming, fire
weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds 18 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* HAINES...5 or Moderate potential for rapid fire growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
GasBuddy: Gasoline prices continue to drop in Wyoming
CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.39 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.86 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.13.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today. The national average is up 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.30 higher than a year ago.