CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.39 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.86 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.13.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today. The national average is up 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.30 higher than a year ago.

