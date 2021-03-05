BOSTON – GasBuddy.com is warning motorists that the national average price for gas may breach $3 per gallon by Memorial Day, after OPEC’s meeting closed with no meaningful increase in oil production.
OPEC’s large oil production cuts in 2020 will generally be extended, with just Russia and Kazakhstan granted small exemptions to increase oil production.
In response, crude oil prices rose to fresh highs, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil nearing $65 per barrel, the highest level since 2019. The last time the national average reached the $3-per-gallon threshold was on Oct. 10, 2014, but it got close in 2018, when the national average reached $2.97 per gallon.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, predicts a 70% chance of gas reaching the $3 per gallon mark.
Why the jump? OPEC’s delay in increasing production, according to GasBuddy.com. Demand for oil has rebounded. Early in the pandemic, OPEC cut some 10 million barrels per day of oil production. This remains the case today; OPEC has not yet responded to the rebound in global demand.
Meanwhile, GasBuddy.com says gasoline demand last week reached the highest level in nearly a year, rising 15%. It is now just single digits away from gasoline demand pre-pandemic.
It is worth noting, GasBuddy reports, that President Biden’s decisions to nix the Keystone XL pipeline and hold approval of new leases on federal land are not playing a role in rising oil prices: There is no shortage of pipeline capacity and U.S. producers aren’t racing to install new rigs on federal land, since some existing wells remain shut down.