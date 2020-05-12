CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.77 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 18.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 96.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.26 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.39, a difference of $1.13 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.83 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 1.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 102.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.