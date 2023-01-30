...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the Western Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to
hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 30
minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
knit hat, and mittens.
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 53.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.