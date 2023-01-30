Pumping gas

CHEYENNE –  Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 53.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.

