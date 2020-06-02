CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.91 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 6.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 90.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.55 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59, a difference of $1.04.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.97 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 20 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 84.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.