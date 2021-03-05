CHEYENNE – gBETA Cheyenne, a program by nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor, is currently recruiting entrepreneurs statewide for its spring 2021 cohort.
gBETA Cheyenne is a seven-week accelerator for early-stage companies with Wyoming roots who are seeking fast, scalable growth. Participants benefit from a localized program, in addition to a nationwide network of mentors, expertise and potential investors. Each program is capped at five teams, and requires no fees and no equity, thanks to a generous sponsorship by Microsoft.
The spring 2021 cohort will be the second to complete this intensive fast-growth program. The first cohort last fall gave very positive reviews of the program, and all said they would recommend it to a friend or family member. The first pitch night received great positive attention, as well.
Applications for spring 2021 are due March 13. Until then, gBETA Cheyenne Director Baylie Evans is hosting office hours – visit https://www.gbetastartups.com/cheyenne/office-hours – to answer any questions from applicants.