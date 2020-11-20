CHEYENNE – Seven weeks ago, five Wyoming businesses with big ideas began the gBETA pre-accelerator program – meeting with industry leaders from around the world and learning how to grow their company and market to investors.
It was the first time gBETA came to the state of Wyoming, which has typically been known as a “flyover state” in the tech and startup world. But at the first gBETA pitch night Thursday, Wyoming’s future in the technology industry looked bright, in part thanks to a Microsoft TechSpark sponsorship that sponsored the program.
The five businesses – pitching everything from pollution-collecting gutter bins to a trading card game with a virtual twist – highlighted the problem-solving ideas produced by Wyoming residents that don’t have as much access to capital as startups in tech-heavy locations.
“These are the best and brightest people we have – some of the most creative folks that could see a problem that needs to be fixed, and they know the solution,” Microsoft TechSpark Wyoming Director Dennis Ellis said. “Except they don’t just forget about it; it’s like a little kid tugging at their pants. They have to address it; they have to go fix this problem. They have to fix it so bad that they need to put in their money, time, energy, creativity; people have left their careers to go do this stuff, because they believe in themselves that much.”
And one of the objectives of the gBETA program is to show these businesses how to get investors and potential partners to believe in them, too. The pitch night was the culmination of seven weeks of meetings with mentors, perfecting their executive summaries and preparing for rapid growth. One founder even compared the experience to a Disney World ride.
Virtually on Thursday, each business pitched its products and fielded questions about growth strategies and competition, as well as let investors and potential partners know what they’re seeking to help grow their business, whether that’s investment or corporate partners.
“The ultimate goal of gBETA is that at least one third of alumni achieve at least one of three things: One – raising $50,000 or more of investor funding. Two – participating in an equity accelerator. Or three – being acquired a year or more after completing the program,” gBETA Cheyenne Director Baylie Evans said.
She added that almost half of the 451 businesses that graduated from the gBETA program have accomplished at least one of those goals.
And although the program is based in Cheyenne, it’s intended to fuel cutting-edge startups statewide. Each meeting over the last seven weeks has taken place virtually, which was Microsoft TechSpark’s plan even before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Searching for “early stage scalable startups with local roots,” Ellis said their goal was to peel back the barriers for businesses in rural parts of the state.
He also mentioned that encouraging more remote work could help displaced workers from the oil and gas industry find high-quality jobs without leaving their hometowns.
From across the state, the five businesses that embarked on the gBETA journey in October were Dinn from Cheyenne, Happyly from Jackson, Frog Creek Partners from Casper, SSi from Sheridan and Engineering Design Group from Laramie.
The businesses’ products, services and plans for the future are just as different as their geographic locations.
Both SSi and Engineering Design Group showcased their technology-based solutions to widespread problems, though their services couldn’t be any more different.
SSi uses 3D modeling, where information can be overlaid to play out scenarios like fires or active shooters. Ultimately, the service can be used for infrastructure planning – on schools, hospitals, business offices – in order to make buildings as safe as possible, providing the ability to see how situations would play out in real time.
On the other hand, Engineering Design Group’s product allows businesses to monitor data from their sensors all around the world in one place. Their circuit board connects to a sensor and can then send the data from that sensor to the cloud, which could assist with issues like monitoring leaks in pipelines.
Then there’s Frog Creek Partners, which created a series of products, most notably the Gutter Bin, that help keep pollution out of waterways. Microsoft recently donated $100,000 to the Rotary Club of Cheyenne to install dozens of Gutter Bins in town to aid in the Crow Creek revitalization project.
With family fun as a focus, Happyly aims to become the place parents go to find family activities, so they can spend more time doing and less time researching. The site hopes to find corporate partners with wellness budgets that can buy large chunks of subscriptions as a benefit for their employees.
Finally, Cheyenne-based Dinn hopes to shake up the trading card game with the first-ever interactive digital media component. The playing card aspect drives a storyline similar to games like Magic: The Gathering, where players use their deck in one-on-one duels, but each card is also a puzzle that players can solve that leads to a digital treasure hunt, where players can earn real-life prizes.
Dinn’s focus going into the gBETA program was to perfect its executive summary, which is what business owners provide to interested investors.
That focus was clear as Chief Marketing Officer Haylee Chenchar gave Dinn’s pitch, saying, “The bottom line is that we have an opportunity to upset a multi-billion dollar market that hasn’t changed in decades. By utilizing approachable design, direct-to-consumer subscriptions and modern technology, we can create fun and deliver a better entertainment experience for less money with a more scalable model.”