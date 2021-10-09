CHEYENNE – “The 1950 U.S. Census: Are You Ready?" will be the topic of the Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society’s free webinar at 7 p.m. Tuesday in recognition of Family History Month.
The webinar will be presented by Thomas MacEntee, author, educator and professional genealogist, who specializes in the use of technology and social media to improve genealogical research. MacEntee is founder of High Definition Genealogy, hosts the popular Facebook page “Genealogy Do-Over,” and describes himself as a baby boomer sharing memories of growing up in the 1960s and 1970s in upstate New York and trying to work in some genealogy and family history at the same time.
He said, “Following the 72-year rule for records at the National Archives, the results of the 1950 U.S. Census will be made public on Friday, April 1, 2022, and it’s never too early to prepare for this valuable data related to genealogy research.”
He will be the participants’ guide to this newest Census adventure, and will help them get up to speed on the history of the 1950 U.S. Census, why the 1950 Census form is radically different than previous forms, and how the data will be accessed. In addition, he will cover what researchers can do now to prepare for the release of the 1950 U.S. Census, as well as volunteer projects related to indexing and finding aids.
The free Zoom program will begin promptly at 7 p.m., preceded by a short Society business meeting at 6:15 p.m. Nonmembers should send an email request to cghswyoming@gmail.com by Monday to reserve a spot for the Zoom webinar, and to receive the Zoom link and handout. CGHS members will automatically receive an email notification and the handout.