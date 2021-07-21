CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Library has completed the digitization of five German prisoner of war camp titles, adding nearly 800 pages of content to the Wyoming Digital Newspapers Collection.
The camps, which held captured German soldiers, were based in Wyoming during World War II, and used the newspapers to report camp news, as well as news from Europe and the warfront.
“The digitization of these particular papers has been in the works for a few years now,” Legislative Librarian Travis Pollok said in a news release. “It’s exciting to finally be able to share them with the world.”
The newly uploaded titles include the Douglas Offene Worte, Ekkhehard, and Stockade of Douglas, Wyoming, as well as the Lager-Magazin and Der Zaungast of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Four of the titles are written entirely in German.
The Wyoming Digital Newspaper Collection is a partnership between the Wyoming State Library and the University of Wyoming Libraries. The latest addition of digitized items brings the database’s total to over 370 historic newspaper titles and 1,171,758 pages. The digital collection can be found online for free at www.wyomingnewspapers.org.