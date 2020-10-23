CHEYENNE – Several in-person and virtual opportunities to learn more about the Girl Scouts have been scheduled this month for parents and girls in the Cheyenne area.
Parents and girls are invited to attend an in-person event from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive, CCI Building Room 130.
Parents and girls can also learn more about Girl Scouts from the comfort of their own home from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, while connecting with a GSMW staff person online. Parents must RSVP for this virtual session at gsmw.org/scoop.
Girls will participate in fun activities while parents and guardians learn how Girl Scouts helps girls to become their best, most resilient selves.
These events are free to all local girls who are not currently Girl Scouts. In-person events are limited to 25, and precautions against COVID-19 will be taken. Those unable to attend any of these events can still register to become a Girl Scout at www.gsmw.org.