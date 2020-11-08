CHEYENNE – Nonprofit organizations that support community development and work to improve residents’ quality of life are invited to apply for grants from the GFWC Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne.
According to a news release, funding for these grants comes from the annual Christmas House project.
For more information and applications, go online to www.womenscivicleaguecheyenne.org and click on the Community Grant Application tab, or contact Community Grant Committee Co-Chairwoman Barbara Kuzma at 307-630-1070 or Co-Chairwoman Kristin Riley at 307-287-6848.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 18.