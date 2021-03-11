CHEYENNE – An in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau finds an increase in scams involving gift cards, with hundreds of millions of dollars lost during the last few years.
The study says payment by gift card is a common thread among many scammers, including government impersonators, business email compromise frauds, tech support frauds, romance scams, fake check scams, prize/sweepstakes scams and online sales of nonexistent vehicles.
These scams are growing: Between 2017 and 2020 BBB’s Scam Tracker reported losses nearly tripled. Senior consumers were typical victims.
Typically, scammers tell the consumer to buy a gift card – or several – and either read the numbers on the back over the phone or send a photo of the numbers. Commonly requested gift cards include eBay, Google Play, Target, iTunes, Amazon and Steam, an online gaming company. Gift cards cannot be tracked easily and do not carry the same legal protections as credit or debit cards.
Some red flags:
• No government agency requests money through gift cards.
• Statements that buying gift cards is a safe way to make a payment.
• Keep the receipt and the card when buying a gift card. These can help prove the card was paid for and activated if problems arise.
• Inspect the card carefully before buying. Make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. Some scammers open cards to get the numbers and take the money when the card is activated.
Victims should immediately notify the issuer of the card (call the customer service number), and file a complaint with BBB.org/scamtracker; the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov or 877-FTC-Help; the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov/complaint; and the Consumer Financial Protection Agency, consumerfinance.gov/complaint or 855-411-2372.
Read the full study at https://tinyurl.com/y87wmr9b.