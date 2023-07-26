Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

GILLETTE – A local atheist who’s currently suing the City of Gillette for violating his religious rights is debating whether to sue the city again for violating his religious rights.

Tuesday night, the City Council denied Bruce Williams’s request to put up an atheist monument in City Park.

