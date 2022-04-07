Gusty northwest winds around 45 to 55 mph will continue through
early this afternoon across southeast Wyoming including
Torrington, Wheatland, and Cheyenne. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Gillette City Administrator Hyun Kim, in a photo captured from the city's website via screenshot on April 6, 2022.
GILLETTE (Wyoming News Exchange) – The city of Gillette is considering offering fiber-optic internet as a utility.
Fiber-optic internet, or fiber, is a broadband connection that hits speeds of 1 gigabit per second. The city has been building out a fiber network since the early 2000s.
Most of the city’s buildings are connected, and the fiber network goes all the way out to the Madison water pipeline source. Fiber also has been built out to facilities owned by other local government entities, such as the county, hospital and school district.
“You all have done an amazing job in Gillette in investing in a dark fiber network that is probably the best in the state,” City Administrator Hyun Kim said at a recent City Council retreat. “Most cities do not have what we have. What can we do to use that for economic development?”
A dark fiber network is made up of unused fiber optic cables that have no service on them. When cables are carrying data, they have light pulses passing through them, and when they’re not, they’re not lit, hence the name “dark fiber.”
Fiber to the home will happen eventually, Kim said. The question is whether the city wants to help accelerate that by expanding its network to residents.
Big broadband companies are investing in fiber, but they’re often focusing on large cities.
“It’ll take them a really long time to look at Gillette,” said Ry Muzzarelli, the city’s development services director.
“If we’ve learned one thing from the pandemic, it’s that connectivity is no longer just a luxury,” Kim said.
Muzzarelli said fiber to the home has been on the city’s radar since 2015. That year, the city hired a firm out of South Dakota to look at the community’s access to high-speed internet.
Back then, a full-scale citywide deployment to provide broadband had a price tag of about $50 million. The firm’s recommendation was that the city partner with an internet service provider to build out the network.
Muzzarelli said the $50 million figure isn’t too far off from how much it would cost today.
Councilman Tim Carsrud said this should be less a question of connection for homes and more a question of how this can attract businesses to Gillette.
“The folks in Gillette want us to diversify, bring in business, which brings jobs, which brings us tax money, and to me, yes I’d love to have faster speed at my house, but we want businesses to want to come here because of it,” he said. “The biggest conversation should be that.”