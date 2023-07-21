Gillette News Record
GILLETTE — It’s funny to think that a busted toilet, sagebrush and chokecherries all have something in common.
But Saturday afternoon, that’s exactly what about 30 students in Mark Andersen’s day-long class learned.
It turns out, a broken toilet can be used to filch pieces of porcelain, perfect for creating primitive tools. A branch of sagebrush can be fashioned into a spindle used to build a fire. And chokecherries, well, they’re found all over Wyoming and are a handy snack to munch on if you’ve been walking for a while.
All three items can help someone survive when they’re stuck in the wilderness, or prepare before heading out.
On Saturday, Andersen’s students went to task on the skills needed for survival when there’s no bed to sleep in and no roof overhead. Students followed his lead while searching for edible plants, building fires and twisting ropes useful for savvy snares.
Andersen, a local wilderness survival enthusiast and instructor, used the day-long event north of town as a way to bring the lessons he began at the Campbell County Public Library all together. The day began at the public library before traveling to the Burnt Hollow and Weston Hills recreation areas north of Gillette.
The five-class series was open to anyone who wanted to join, which ended up bringing in grandparents, kids, local business owners and ranch workers.
Although the details of why they chose to take the classes varied, most boiled down to two recurring themes: A love for the outdoors and a desire to learn about the tools nature can provide when there is nothing else.
Learning the basics
Andersen has had a love for the outdoors since he was a kid.
“There was always a season for something,” Andersen said. “As a family, we’d go out in the early summer and go and gather raspberries to make raspberry jam. Then, we’d go gather wild walnuts and pecans or pine nuts, or all the different wild edibles that were around. It was just a family activity that we did where we go out and gather them and then come back and make stuff.”
His interest began with the food gatherings, but he also always had a love for hunting and fishing. At the age of 20, he started working for a wilderness survival company before beginning his own, which he ran for seven years.
He now works as facilities director at Gillette College, but often teaches some kind of course on edible plants or how to create different ancient tools to locals. This year, he happened to stay in town for the summer, which allowed him to begin the survival class series in June, said Krisene Watson, library extension services manager.
Watson said the library has been trying to put together a survival series for a few years. At one point, library workers brought in national forest employees who explained what to do in a bear attack. Watson said the event was very well attended and showed community interest in more survival techniques.
“Around here, it’s important to know these things,” Watson said of Andersen’s series. “If something happens, these are the things they need to think about.”
Why learn?
As Kate Johnston tramped around the Burnt Hollow recreation area in search of fire starter Saturday, she was met by a host of mosquitoes. Slapping them away, she brought her Cottonwood bark out from the shade of a tree and into the open, where the blood-sucking insects were slightly less prevalent.
“We’re spoiled in Gillette,” Johnston said as she looked at a mosquito on her arm. “It’s not like this.”
But even with the added pests, Johnston was happy to be putting what she’d previously learned to work.
The local acupuncturist attended every class Andersen taught at the library before attending the culminating event for one reason.
“I know when you go walking anywhere — in town, in your yard, in the mountains — there’s food and tools, all kinds of cool stuff everywhere,” she said. “For millions of years, humans knew what to do with that, and we don’t, and I feel like I’m really missing something not knowing how to survive off the land.
“It just doesn’t seem natural to not know what is right in front of you.”
The classes have offered a way for her and others to find that knowledge. Johnston and others like Jennifer Sloyer and her 11-year-old son David even practiced how to build a fire at home before coming back to the final event.
And after the edible plants class, Tracey Handran couldn’t get her daughter, Kylie Engdahl, to stay on the trails, while out hiking. Engdahl was too busy trying out the different plants that she now knows she can eat.
Handran initially began the classes in order to guide her granddaughters — Engdahl’s girls — the next time they’re out of town.
“We go backpacking, and one is interested in edible plants and the other’s interested in fire building,” Handran said. “So I figured, you know what, if Grandma’s the expert, then I’ll teach them.”
For the Sloyers, it came down to David’s future interest in becoming a park ranger. The local classes helped show him different ways to use things found in nature, while also hanging out with his mom.
Dave Oberg and his son Aiden, 17, joined in the fray after they were rallied by Doug White.
“I just went to the first class on edible plants and thought it was pretty interesting,” White said. “Why not invite more?”
But Dave Oberg also wanted to show support in numbers so the library knows the outdoor and survival-type classes are something locals want to know about.
“It’s just not something you find here often,” he said.
Dave Oberg and White said a future course around snares would be something they’d be interested in testing out, as well.
And Aiden said he wished more of his age group would come to classes like Andersen’s to see what it’s like. He said they didn’t have to like it but it’s a great way to try something new and get outdoors — an idea David Sloyer echoed.
“I like being in the wilderness,” the 11-year-old said, taking in the wide expanse around him. “Some people are just in their houses, and I don’t know why when you can be out here.”