BILLINGS, Mont. – The words “Girl Scout Cookie Season” bring joy to many people and Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming is pleased to announce the much-anticipated cookie season begins Feb. 5.
• Girl Scout cookies will be available several ways over the coming weeks and months across Montana and Wyoming:
• Girl Scouts will take pre-orders Feb. 5-21, with delivery in late March.
• Cookies can be ordered online from a Girl Scout you know or through girlscoutcookies.org until April 18.
• Cookies can be purchased at cookie booths March 26-April 18.
Girl Scout cookie varieties include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S’mores, the gluten-free variety Toffee-tastics and Lemon-Ups. There are no new varieties for this year.
The price of Girl Scout cookies in Montana and Wyoming remains $4 per box, with the exception of the specialty varieties (Girl Scout S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics), which are $5 per box.
The net proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales stay local with the girls’ council and troop. Girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities and more.
GSMW also is seeking volunteers to assist in delivering the Girl Scout experience! To join Girl Scouts or become a volunteer, visit www.gsmw.org or call 800-736-5243.