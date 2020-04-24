CHEYENNE – Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming donated Girl Scout cookies to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center last week in an effort to provide a bright spot in the lives of health care workers during this pandemic.
“It’s our hope that these 600 boxes of Girl Scout cookies gives health care workers a sweet treat while letting them know they are appreciated and thought of during this challenging time,” Kristi Osterlund, marketing and communications manager, said in a news release.
The organization will be donating 8,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to 13 major hospitals in Montana and Wyoming in the month of April.
While the movement of Girl Scout cookies by girls and their families is currently on hold, it’s important to note that the Girl Scout Cookie Program is not cancelled. Out of safety for the Girl Scouts, their families and communities, the Girl Scouts suspended all in-person delivery, in-person selling and all cookie booths effective March 20. Those activities will resume when it is deemed safe for girls to do so.
Typically, preordered Girl Scout cookies would have been delivered to customers by now. However, the pandemic has halted that for the time being. For those who preordered Girl Scout cookies, the Girl Scouts assures customers will receive their orders as soon as it is deemed safe for girls to do deliveries. At that time, Girl Scout troops will be making additional cookie donations to their Hometown Heroes of choice, as well.
For those who want Girl Scout cookies sooner, they can buy online today and have them shipped to their door in about 5 days – or donate cookies, and they’ll be distributed safely to provide comfort to first responders, volunteers and local causes in need.