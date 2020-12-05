BILLINGS, Mont. – Cybersecurity is a growing risk that companies and individuals face, and it affects every aspect of our lives. Unfortunately, there is a massive shortage of cybersecurity expertise, with millions of cybersecurity jobs estimated to be unfilled in the next few years. At the same time, women are underrepresented in cybersecurity and hold a minority of leadership roles within the field.
Girl Scouts is doing its part to assist in creating a strong future workforce by educating girls about why cybersecurity matters and giving them the skills they’ll need to pursue careers in the field.
Cybersecurity falls within the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) pillar; one of four pillars that form the foundation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Whether it’s learning about and earning badges for Cybersecurity Basics, Cybersecurity Safeguards and Cybersecurity Investigator or participating on an all-girl Girl Scout robotics team, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming provides opportunities for girls to gain interest, understanding and passion for the STEM field.
GSMW’s latest opportunity for girls in grades 9-12 is GirlSCOUTS Go CyberStart, which works in tandem with CyberStart America. Registration is open now for GirlSCOUTS Go CyberStart. Girls can work at their own pace to solve online challenges that allow them to experience real-world cybersecurity tasks. The program helps girls build industry recognized skills, learn a huge range of cybersecurity topics, and prove their skills in code breaking, ethical hacking and password cracking.
While GirlSCOUTS Go CyberStart is for older girls, GSMW offers cybersecurity programs for every level of Girl Scout starting at kindergarten.
Girls can express interest in GirlSCOUTS Go CyberStart at https://www.gsmw.org/tech