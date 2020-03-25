CHEYENNE – In order to ensure the health and welfare of members, their families and local communities, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming has suspended delivery of Girl Scout cookies.
In addition, booth sales will be delayed.
In a statement, GSMW officials said they appreciate the public’s understanding when it comes to getting their preordered Girl Scout cookies. If you want to enjoy Girl Scout cookies during this time, connect with a Girl Scout to purchase and have your cookies shipped online.
GSMW wishes to acknowledge the sacrifice and dedication of the health care workers in our communities who are working hard to keep us healthy during the current coronavirus pandemic. As a result, any cookies purchased online for a donation from now through the end of the cookie sale will be donated to health care workers across Montana and Wyoming.